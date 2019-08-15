Why Alison Brie Has Trouble Calling Husband Dave Franco By His Actual Name

Warning: Sappiness ahead!

When Alison Brie signed on to husband Dave Franco's upcoming thriller The Rental, she knew she was in a for a wonderful experience. And, you know, she was right. "It's the best," she said Wednesday's Late Night With Seth Meyers of working with the writer-director. "He's such a sweet guy and put everyone at ease on set."

But the same can't exactly be said of Brie.

"We've worked together as actors before but never in this capacity," the actress explained. "It's his first film that he's directed. So there was this learning curve of, day one rehearsal one, we're talking about the blocking in the scene and I was like, ‘Honey, do you think I should cross at this time?'"

As the words tumbled out, she realized her mistake. Pulling him aside, in a whisper, "I was like, ‘Do you want me to call you Dave on set when we're around the actors?'" she continued. "He was like, ‘Could you call me David Franco? I need you to be professional.'"