by Lena Grossman | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 4:09 PM
You might not want to go up against Alison Brie in a wrestling match.
The GLOW star chatted with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes and revealed how she trains for the role and how long it took her to get there. In order to get ready for her role as Ruth Wilder, she completely transformed her body to help pull off all of her stunts and wrestling moves.
Seacrest shared a video of the former Mad Men actress doing a pull-up with 25 pounds (!!) attached to her body. She told the host it took her "about five years" to reach that goal.
"I've been training with my trainer for probably seven or eight years," she explained. "Then when we started shooting GLOW I was like, 'Let's up the ante so I can play this character.'"
Brie and the cast do their own wrestling moves on the show.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The 36-year-old shared that the wrestling scenes and stunts are "very choreographed," but it's all about connecting with her co-star in the moment. "It's mostly about safety and locking in with my partner, which is usually Betty Gilpin," she said. "It's mostly about checking in, are you ready? You want to clear your head and go for it. There's no halfway there's no doing a wrestling move halfway and stopping. You have to fully commit."
Brie looked absolutely stunning in a baby blue Vera Wang dress with a huge train behind it. Her husband Dave Franco was off the hook from carrying it, but she said her publicist is "acting as my bridesmaid trailing behind me."
Brie is nominated for her role in GLOW in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy category.
