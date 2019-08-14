BH90210 Takes an Unexpected Dark Turn

Just when we thought we knew what was going on with this show, we found out we sure didn't.
The second episode of BH90210 found the former castmates reuniting first for a court date after their Las Vegas disaster, with Tori desperately trying to convince everyone to participate in her reboot idea. After a lot of promises, she got them all on board, and Fox was thrilled.
But every once in a while throughout the episode, we saw two random guys who were up to no good. One guy appeared to be blackmailing Jason's wife with the fact that he knew her "secret," which may or may not have something to do with her unexpected and unlikely pregnancy.
That guy later showed up to meet Jason, the director of the pilot, as the writer of the pilot. Twist!
The other random guy, an apparent Beverly Hills, 90210 fanatic, is stalking Brian Austin Green, and just applied to be the new assistant he was just talking about hiring.
What we don't yet know is if either of these two questionable guys are related to the way the episode ended, with the entire cast receiving bloody and/or dismembered figurines of themselves on their doorsteps, leading us once again to wonder what on earth is this show?!
There's something truly riveting about this crazy show that's also deeply confusing, and yeah, we're desperate to find out what happens next with this stalker and this evil writer and this related or unrelated death threat, and we can't wait to see what kind of reboot this is going to become over the course of four episodes.
What a world we're living in that this thing even exists.
BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.