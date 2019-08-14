BH90210 Season 2 Would Be a "Show Within a Show"

We're barely a week into BH90210 and yet we already know what the future of the show could look like.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth sat down with E! News' Erin Lim to talk about the most confusing non-reboot reboot on TV, and Spelling revealed what might come next if the show, which is currently billed by Fox as an event series, gets picked up for a second season.

"This season you'll just see us kind of getting back together and finding our friendships again, and starting to film the reboot, so next season would be like a full-on reboot, so it would be a show within a show," she explained.

BH90210 is already so very meta that adding that extra layer is weirdly hard for our brains to comprehend. Would we just be watching the reboot, or would we still be watching them film a reboot? Would it be both? Neither? And could it go deeper than that, with the characters of Beverly Hills, 90210 deciding to turn their lives into a TV show, about turning their lives into a TV show? (Help, we've broken our own brains.)