In Honor of Steve Carell's Birthday, Here Are His Best Michael Scott Moments

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 4:00 AM

Happy birthday, Steve Carell!

One of Hollywood's most beloved stars is set to make his highly anticipated return to TV in The Morning Show on AppleTV+ this fall opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, but it'll be a tough order for his character to top Michael Scott for many fans. 

During Carell's six-year run on NBC's The Office, he made the Dundler Mifflin boss one of TV's most iconic characters, thanks to his incomparable blending of cringe-worthy humor and sweet sincerity. He made us laugh. He made us cry. And we still consider it a crime that he never won an Emmy for his time on the beloved series that is still just as popular as ever thanks to Netflix, with so many of Michael Scott's one-liners and memorable moments have lived on in .GIF form.

Photos

Michael Scott's Best Moments on The Office

In honor of Carell's 57th birthday, we're looking back on some of Michael Scott's best moments over the course of The Office's eight-year run, and yes, it was hard to not just list every awkward meeting, inappropriate moment with one of his employees and "That's what she said!"

Michael Scott, The Office,Prison Mike

NBC

Prison Mike

"The worst thing about prison was the Dementors. They were flying all over the place and they were scary and they sucked the soul out of your body and it hurt!"

Michael Scott, The Office, Injury

NBC

Bacon-Related Injury

Warning: do not attempt to make bacon in the morning if you do not have a butler!

"Most nights before I go to bed, I will lay six strips of bacon on my grill. Then I go to sleep. When I wake up I plug in the grill and I go back to sleep again," Michael explained of his grill-related foot injury. "Today I got up, I stepped onto the grill and it clamped down on my foot. That's it. I don't see what's so hard to believe."

Michael Scott, The Office, Little Kid Lover

NBC

Little Kid Lover

What better way to let women on an online dating site know how serious you are about wanting kids someday than with that username? 

Michael Scott, The Office, CPR

NBC

CPR Sing-A-Long

When it doubt, do chest compressions to the beat of the Bee Gee's "Stayin Alive," OK? 

Michael Scott, The Office, Date Mike

NBC

Date Mike

"Hi, I'm Date Mike. Nice to meet me. How do you like your eggs in the morning?" 

Michael Scott, The Office, Suck on This

NBC

Every Michael vs. Toby Moment

"If I had a gun with two bullets and I was in a room with Hitler, Bin Laden and Toby, I would shoot Toby twice."

Michael Scott, The Office, 9,986,000

NBC

"9,986,000"

"This is going to hurt like a motherf--ker." Have truer words ever been spoken than when Michael realized just how hard leaving Dundler Mifflin was going to be for him after his team sang this to him? 

Michael Scott, The Office, Lazy Scranton

NBC

"Lazy Scranton"

"Lazy Scranton the Electric City, they call it that 'cause of the electricity." 

Michael Scott, The Office, Phyllis Wedding

NBC

Boss of the Bride

In what was supposed to be the highlight of Phyllis' wedding, Michael called "bulls--t" when her father was able to get up from his wheelchair to finish walking her down the aisle. 

"I can't believe I pushed that guy's lazy ass around all day until he was ready to stand up and steal the show," Michael said.

Michael Scott, The Office, Wedding Dance

NBC

"Forever"

We dare you not to get emotional over Michael leading a flash mob dance at Jim and Pam's wedding!

Michael Scott, The Office, Rooftop

NBC

Safety Training Gone Wrong

"Dwight, you ignorant slut."

Michael Scott, The Office, Turtle

NBC

Hide the Turtles

"WHERE ARE THE TURTLES?!"

Michael Scott, The Office, Parkour

NBC

Do Not Try This at Your Office

Hardcore! Parkour!

Happy birthday, Steve!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

