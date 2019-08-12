Jana Kramer Opens Up About ''Divided'' One Tree Hill Cast With Former Co-Star Bethany Joy Lenz

Jana Kramer is taking a walk down memory lane and spilling some tea.

The 35-year-old country singer and actress opened up about her time on CW's hit series, One Tree Hill. Fans might recall she joined the cast in 2009, during the show's sixth season. On a recent episode of her podcast Whine Down With Jana Kramer on iHeartRadio, Kramer chatted with former co-star Bethany Joy Lenz about the "very divided set."

"It was hard for us, because I felt like when we came on the show, just being so honest, it was a very divided set," Jana told Bethany. "I feel like everyone already kinda had their places and it was either, are you going to be in the 'A team' or the 'B team?' It was just tricky."

She explained she felt showrunner, Mark Schwahn, sort of "created that environment" among the cast. In 2017, Schwahn was accused by several women of sexual harassment.