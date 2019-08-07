Kim Cattrall Reveals What Samantha Jones Would Think of Her New Filthy Rich Character

Kim Cattrall has a new role, both behind and in front of the camera, on Fox's upcoming drama Filthy Rich. In addition to playing the main character, Margaret Monreaux, a mega-rich matriarch to the family behind a huge Christian TV network, Cattrall is also a producer on the series from The Help's Tate Taylor.

"Yes, I get one thing that is so important, which a lot of actors don't get is I get a say, not just in my character, but in the things that I want the show to talk about," Cattrall said about being a producer on the midseason series.

"And I'm very lucky to have John [Norris] and Tate supporting me and be able to have my voice heard and encourage me," she said.

Cattrall is no stranger to producing, she was an executive producer on Sensitive Skin, but this is "completely different" for her because it's network TV.