EXCLUSIVE!

See the Beauty Products the Jonas Brothers Use Before Every Show

  • By
    &

by Jillian Punwar & Mike Vulpo | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ladies and gentlemen, the wait is over! The Happiness Begins Tour is here.

After much anticipation, the Jonas Brothers will officially kick off their reunion tour tonight in Miami.

But before they perform their biggest hits, the guys will be looking their best in the beauty department thanks to celebrity groomer Marissa Machado.

"To get the brothers set for tour, I have created kits for them with products that are specific to each of them," Marissa shared with E! News exclusively. "I choose products that are easy for them to use without me as well as products that will hold up on stage and care for their skin at the same time."

Kiehl's and V76 by Vaughn are just some of the familiar brands Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas will be using as they hit the road this summer.

Read

Revolve's Top 10 Beauty Products Revealed

And while fans may be used to admiring the brothers' looks on red carpets, being on stage for hours at a time brings a whole new routine.

"The tour glam is for sure different from the red carpet. I'll be there to kick off the tour in Miami and give them the full treatment. However I don't go on the road, so they usually just do their own hair and keep the faces clean," Marissa revealed to us. "After hours on stage giving it all they have, I think it's better to have less." 

Without further ado, take a look at the Jonas Brothers' must-have products below.

Skyn Iceland Glacial Face Wash

Kevin, Joe and Nick all love using this face wash, which is made from all natural ingredients to soothe and purify stressed skin. 

E-Comm: Jonas Brothers Men's Grooming Products
$30 Skyn Iceland
Skyn Iceland Glacial Cleansing Cloths

All the brothers use these cleansing wipes on tour, which refresh and smooth the skin without having to use water.

E-Comm: Jonas Brothers Men's Grooming Products
$15 Skyn Iceland
Skyn Iceland Icelandic Youth Serum

This serum uses anti-oxidant "sponge" technology powered by a natural yet powerful antioxidant called Astaxanthin, which hydrates and brightens the skin in one easy step. All three brothers will be using it this tour.

E-Comm: Jonas Brothers Men's Grooming Products
$45 Skyn Iceland
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels 4-pack

Have problems with dark eye circles? These are perfect for you. These under eye patches that cool and firm your under eye area are so good that even the Jonas Brothers love them!

E-Comm: Jonas Brothers Men's Grooming Products
$15 Skyn Iceland
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

This face wash has caffeine and vitamin E, which work together to energize the skin and leave it feeling smooth. This is a must-have for long tour days for the Jonas Brothers. 

E-Comm: Jonas Brothers Men's Grooming Products
$35 Kiehl's
Kiehl's Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturizing Lip Balm

Give your lips some extra hydration with this lip balm for men, which doesn't provide extra shine. 

E-Comm: Jonas Brothers Men's Grooming Products
$9 Kiehl's
Phillips OneBlade Razor

The Jonas Brothers can't go on tour without this razor, which is reusable and gives you a blade replacement every one, two or three months. 

E-Comm: Jonas Brothers Men's Grooming Products
$35 Phillips
V76 by Vaughn Texture Clay

Nick Jonas turns to this texture clay to make sure his hair holds out and looks good through hours of performing. 

E-Comm: Jonas Brothers Men's Grooming Products
$18.50 Amazon
V76 by Vaughn Beard Oil

Nick and his brother Kevin love using this beard oil, which is vegan and serves to hydrate men's beards. 

E-Comm: Jonas Brothers Men's Grooming Products
$18.50 Target
V76 by Vaughn Grooming Cream

Joe is a big fan of this grooming cream that allows your hair to move, yet still hold its volume. 

E-Comm: Jonas Brothers Men's Grooming Products
$20 Amazon
V76 by Vaughn Tonic Hair and Scalp

This tonic refreshes hair and soothes the scalp and at the same time, can be used as prep for styling—just like Joe uses it for!

E-Comm: Jonas Brothers Men's Grooming Products
$20 Dermstore
V76 by Vaughn Molding Paste

This flexible molding paste is one of Kevin's favorites. The product adds shape and body to men's hair, helping sculpt strands with a satin finish.

E-Comm: Jonas Brothers Men's Grooming Products
$21 Amazon
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective , Jonas Brothers , Joe Jonas , Kevin Jonas , Nick Jonas , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.