Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron's Romance Heats Up With Yet Another Date Night

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron are on a roll—literally.

An eyewitness tells E! News that the models and their friends spent Monday night bowling their hearts out at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City.

This outing comes on the heels of their first date on Sunday evening, when Tyler and Gigi socialized at Brooklyn's Dumbo House before heading to Gigi's apartment for a night cap. According to a source, "Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler. They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation."

The source adds, "They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."

Like most modern love stories, Tyler and Gigi first connected via Instagram, the source shared. Plus, their careers in the modeling industry means they have a "few mutual friends," which always comes in handy for breaking the ice.