Chris Harrison's Thoughts on Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid's Romance Are Actually Surprising

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 2:26 PM

How does Chris Harrison really feel about Tyler Cameron rebounding so quickly with Gigi Hadid? His perspective may shock you, especially if you think Tyler moved on a bit too fast after his Hannah Brown's recent sleepover.

The host of The Bachelor spoke candidly during today's appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, which came on the heels of Tyler and Gigi's romantic outing in NYC over the weekend. 

"He's young, he's single, he's good looking and living in New York," Harrison shared, before adding, "It's not shocking." 

In fact, he's fully supportive of Tyler playing the field after Hannah turned down his proposal on The Bachelorette. "Good on him!" Harrison said. "He's not committed anywhere so that's great. Have all the playdates you want."

Watch

Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Hangs Out With Gigi Hadid

As far as Tyler and Gigi's relationship goes, our sources insist things are still in the early stages. 

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Chinos

Splash News

"Gigi thinks Tyler is really cute and nice and liked that he was a good listener," an insider told E! News after they grabbed drinks together in Brooklyn. "They have been texting for weeks and have plans to hangout again while Tyler is in NYC. They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."

Of course, Chris had much more to say about Gigi and Tyler, as well as the possibility of casting a member of the LGBTQ+ community as a franchise lead. 

Press play on the video above for the rest of his interview, and catch the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise on ABC at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

