Sarah Ferguson Shuts Down Princess Eugenie Pregnancy Rumors Like a Royal Boss

David Mirzoeff - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Hear ye, hear ye: the rumors are not true.
Amid ongoing speculation of a pregnancy for Prince Eugenie, the royal's famous mom, Sarah Ferguson, very clearly addressed the claims herself while appearing at a party over the weekend, hosted by American businessman Ernie Boch Jr. in Massachusetts.
"No, she's not pregnant," the royal said of her daughter in a speech, captured in a video by Kelly Lynch, managing editor of dailybreak.com. "I'm just going through what the journalists say and they're all here, so I just thought you know, I'd just fill it in."
While there's no baby news right now, whenever the two decide to start a family, being a grandmother will feel fitting for Ferguson.
"They are thrilled because I write children's books and I'm a child," she reportedly said on BBC's The One Show. "And I haven't grown up. So they'll just go, 'Here, take [it], Mom!'"