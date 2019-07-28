Snooki Claps Back After Being Mommy Shamed for Drinking Wine While Feeding Son

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is not here for your mommy shaming.

The 31-year-old Jersey Shore star posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of her sipping a glass of red while while holding her third child, almost 2-month-old son Angelo, who is drinking from a bottle of milk that she is momentarily not touching. Snooki had revealed on social media soon after the baby was born that she was breastfeeding.

"'What's mom life like with 2 kids and a newborn?' THIS. #MomJuice #ImAGoodMomISwear," she wrote.

Snooki was praised by co-star, BFF and fellow mom Jenni "JWoww" Farley, plus fellow cast mates Deena Cortese and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's spouses, Christopher Buckner and Lauren Sorrentino.

But not everyone was impressed.

"You not suppose to drink alcohol if you breastfeeding your baby," commented one user, Katia.

"You're not a mom," Snooki clapped back. "I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with 3 kids. I do what's necessary to clean my milk for my baby. Let a mawma live and keep being 17."

Katie says in her profile that she is 35.