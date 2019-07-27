Shay Mitchell Says She ''Couldn't Have Felt More Comfortable'' Sharing Pregnancy With Dollface Co-Stars

Cat's out of the bag!
When it came time for Shay Mitchell to announce her pregnancy to her Dollface co-stars Kat Dennings and Brenda Song, she recalls the special moment, and most importantly, her "comfortable" experience.
"I couldn't think of a better show to be apart of during this stage," the former Pretty Little Liars actress tells E! News during a sit-down interview. "Like truly, getting to come on set with all women and going through this, I couldn't have felt more comfortable."
She adds, "It was funny when I announced it. They were like, 'Yeah, we've known.' I'm like, 'Really? Was it my face? How did you know?'"
But all seriousness, the 32-year-old actress explains that it was "a really great space" to share her personal news.
So will the You star be calling on Song and Dennings for parenting advice? Short answer: Yes. "They are amazing. I'm calling on them to be like, "Hey, can you get me something real cute for her?"
"Do not take any advice from me," the Two Broke Girls actress jokes. Chiming in, Song shares, "She wouldn't ask us for advice, 'cause her child would come out as a 95-year-old grandma. We are literally taking knitting lessons."
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Hulu
While they might not offer great parenting advice, Kat reiterates that "no matter who's pregnant around here, we're gonna make it work."
And it seems for the first season of Dollface, Shay's character makes outfit choices that didn't reveal her growing bump, making things so much easier. Promoting the upcoming series at the TCA Summer Press Tour panel in Los Angeles, the 32-year-old actress tells E! News she wears "big sweaters" and "free-flowing" clothes this season, which worked out perfectly.
"My character's wardrobe prior to [the cast] even knowing was already kind of loose and free-flowing and it was great," she shares. "I mean, Brenda's character was the complete opposite, so had I been in her position I would have had to tell them a lot earlier. But once I saw the first fitting, I was like, 'Oh, I'm good."
Overall, the soon-to-be mom says working on the Hulu series was unlike any other experience.
"Being surrounded by a bunch of women... this cast of girls that are just really genuinely nice and great girls to be around," she says. "Plus, it was a comedy and I've never done that. I went from one serious drama to another drama, and being in the state that I am, I can't really do a bunch of stunts, so I wanted to do something that was a lot more lighthearted and fun. I couldn't have asked for a better show."
Dollface is set to premiere its first season on Hulu this coming November.