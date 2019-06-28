Got a secret, can you keep it? Shay Mitchellsure can!

The Pretty Little Liars star surprised Hollywood on Friday by announcing she and boyfriend Matte Babel are expecting a child together. 32-year-old Shay unveiled her baby bump in an artistic nude photo shared via social media, as well as an emotional YouTube video titled "Guess Who's Preggers."

"When you're in the public eye there are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready," Shay recalled of her decision to keep her pregnancy a secret. "This for me has been the hardest. This is gonna be really fun and awesome when I'm not trying to hide it anymore."

The video also detailed the great lengths Shay and her glam team went to conceal her tummy at red carpet events over the past several months. Now that the news is out there, Shay said she plans to take fans along for her ride to motherhood in a new YouTube series called "Almost Ready."