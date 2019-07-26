Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador Has a Handsome New Boyfriend

Summer loving, Shannon Beador is having a blast!

Three months after finalizing her contentious divorce from David Beador, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is ready to make things official with a new man in her life. Shannon, 55, introduced her boyfriend on Instagram, captioning a sweet photo of the pair enjoying waterfront sunset with a heart emoji.

And it appears the lucky guy is already getting introduced to Shannon's inner circle, as co-star and close friend Tamra Judge commented on the post, "Love birds. Can't wait to meet him tomorrow." Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who is a new addition to the RHOC cast this season, wrote, "You have a good one!!"

So who exactly is Shannon's handsome boyfriend? According to multiple outlets, his name is John Janssen and they've been dating for upwards of a few months. According to People, who broke the news, he's even met Shannon's three daughters, 18-year-old Sophie and 15-year-old twins Adeline and Stella.