Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Claps Back at Hateful Relationship Comments

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 11:48 AM
Camila Morrone is so over the critical comments about her relationship.
The Mickey and the Bear actress, who has been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio for over a year, received a flood of hate this week after posting photos of the late Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart on her Instagram.
"A love like this," Morrone wrote alongside the pictures.
Bacall and Bogart—like Morrone, 22, and DiCaprio, 44, had over a 20-year age gap between them. In 1945, Bacall and Bogart said "I do," defying their critics at the time. The couple, who had two kids together, were married for almost 12 years before his passing.
After seeing Morrone's post, many social media users left hateful comments on her Instagram.
"I can't believe what a dork she is posting something like this," one comment reads. "It's obv a comparison to herself and Leo. Girl, where are your friends?? Somebody stop her."
"Leo only cares about your body," a second comment claims, while another declares that the model's relationship with DiCaprio will be "over when you're 25."
After seeing the comments, Morrone took to her Instagram Story to sound off on her haters.
"Good morning people and happy Friday," Morrone said in the Instagram Story video. "I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and...my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about."
She concluded the video by telling her followers, "I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good."
It was just days ago that Morrone supported her beau at his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie premiere. The star shared a photo of herself in a gorgeous Monique Lhuillier dress for the red carpet event in Los Angeles, writing, "tonight."
Morrone also attended the screening of DiCaprio's film at Cannes in May. While in France for the event, during which her film also premiered, Morrone was spotted posing while her boyfriend took pictures.
"It is getting more serious," a source told E! News of their romance in Oct. 2018. "They've been inseparable for the last year and are crazy about one another. They've gotten to know each other's families and they love being together."
