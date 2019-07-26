Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Claps Back at Hateful Relationship Comments

Camila Morrone is so over the critical comments about her relationship.

The Mickey and the Bear actress, who has been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio for over a year, received a flood of hate this week after posting photos of the late Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart on her Instagram.

"A love like this," Morrone wrote alongside the pictures.

Bacall and Bogart—like Morrone, 22, and DiCaprio, 44, had over a 20-year age gap between them. In 1945, Bacall and Bogart said "I do," defying their critics at the time. The couple, who had two kids together, were married for almost 12 years before his passing.

After seeing Morrone's post, many social media users left hateful comments on her Instagram.