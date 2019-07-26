Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink Need to Be Cast in Frozen ASAP

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 5:07 AM

Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Are Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink joining the cast of Broadway's Frozen musical? After this performance they might be!

The Stranger Things co-stars took to Instagram on Thursday to share a hilarious and amazing behind-the-scenes video from their time on the set of their hit Netflix series. Between filming scenes for their show in Atlanta, Millie, 15, and Sadie, 17, put on an impressive performance of "For the First Time in Forever" from the iconic Disney movie.

"Frozen The Musical - featuring @sadiesink_ as Anna and @milliebobbybrown as Elsa," Millie captioned the video on Instagram, along with a blue heart.

Noah Schnapp & Millie Bobby Brown Share Hopes for Next Season

The video, which has received close to 10 million views in just 12 hours, is getting a lot of love from social media users.

"I would watch that," one Instagram user commented.

"@disney bring this to life please," another comment reads. "Worldwide tour."

Actor Sam Claflin, who is set to co-star with Millie in the upcoming movie Enola Holmes, also commented on the post, "More to come..." So, it sounds like we could be getting more Frozen-related content!

Fun fact: Sadie has actually appeared on Broadway in roles in Annie and The Audience. Take a look at her Frozen performance with Millie above!

