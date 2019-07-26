Margot Robbie, Luke Perry and More: See How the Stars of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Compare to the Real-Life Players

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is finally here, movie fans!

And while the Quentin Tarantino-directed flick, a love letter to a time in Tinseltown that's long since been left in the dust, is worth celebrating for the simple fact that it's the first time anyone has managed to get Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, arguably two of the last real movie stars left, to star opposite one another, it's also worth noting that their supporting cast is seriously stacked.

Though the characters DiCaprio and Pitt bring to life, a fading star of TV westerns and his loyal, longtime stunt double, respectively, are composites, works of fiction based on the sort of partnerships once commonplace in the industry, nearly everyone else involved in the film is playing someone who actually lived in Los Angeles in 1969. From Margot Robbie as the ill-fated Sharon Tate to Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Timothy Olyphant as Lancer star James Stacy to Lena Dunham as Manson Family member Catherine Share, the film is a who's who of the City of Angels at the end of the free-wheeling '60s.