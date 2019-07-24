Bindi Irwin Is Engaged: Relive Her Cutest Moments With Fiancé Chandler Powell

Congratulations are in order for Bindi Irwin!

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin is engaged. The conservationist is set to marry her longtime love Chandler Powell.

Her main man popped the question on a pretty big day, too—her 21st birthday. Bindi announced the news and shared a picture of her shiny new sparkler via Instagram on Wednesday.

"July 24th 2019," she wrote along with a heart emoji. "On my birthday I said ‘yes' and ‘forever' to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. Now let's get married already!"

It looks like Chandler put a lot of thought into picking out the oval-shaped diamond stunner.

"My ring features a lab grown diamond and is made with rose gold recycled metal," the bride-to-be wrote in the comments section. "Chandler was incredibly thoughtful when he chose it. The ring captures the essence of who I am (with its vintage flare) and our life together, with the twisted band and scattered diamonds."