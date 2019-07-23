Why DC Universe's Raunchy Harley Quinn Was Kaley Cuoco's Next Move After The Big Bang Theory

After the panel, to a smaller group of reporters, Cuoco said that the language of the new show is "very freeing" after 12 years of sitcom language restrictions.

"I f--king love it," she said. "I have a little bit of a potty mouth myself, and it's been great to be able to just scream and cuss and fight and be the badass that Harley Quinn is."

It does, however, make it a little harder to go back to regular life.

"I leave and I'm like, oh my god, you need to calm down, you are not Harley Quinn when you're out getting a coffee, just calm down."

The sort of irony of "Penny" playing an iconic comic book character is not lost on Kuoco, and she knows exactly what Sheldon and Leonard would think of this gig.

"Oh, I think they would think it was the hottest thing in the world," she says. "They wish there was an episode written about this at this point, but I think this is in their wet dreams for sure."