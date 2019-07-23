Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Expecting Baby No. 3

Look what God gave this country music star and his family!

Congratulations are in order for Thomas Rhett Akins and his wife Lauren Akins who announced they are expecting their third child.

And yes, it's another girl!

"Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings," the singer shared on Instagram early Tuesday morning. "I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it's a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y'all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy."

Lauren also confirmed the news in a separate social media post. As you likely could have guessed, she was more than excited to share the announcement.