Is Britney Spears Engaged? Pop Star Rocks Diamond Ring During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Oops, has Britney Spears done it again?!

The 37-year-old pop star wore an especially sparkly diamond ring on that finger as she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Britney complemented her seemingly new piece of jewelry with a red mini-dress, black chunky heels and flashy choker.

Spears and Asghari, who began dating in late 2016, have yet to comment on the possibility of an engagement, but they did look more in love than ever as they posed for photographs at the star-studded event. Monday evening's date night also marked the "Toxic" singer's first official red carpet appearance in more than year.

She commemorated the moment on Instagram by sharing several snapshots of her and Sam, writing, "Our first premiere."