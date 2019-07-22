Everything You Need to Know About Love Island Host Arielle Vandenberg

Ladies and gentlemen, meet your host!

With CBS's newly launched Love Island in full swing in the United States, you may have already met Arielle Vandenberg, dubbed the show's host and lovebirds' chaperone.

"You'll see some friendships, you'll see rejection, you'll see love, you'll see like, you'll see lust—you'll see all the things and it's so much fun," she teased to the co-hosts of The Talk.

While viewers will get to know more about the contestants coupling up and competing for the love of the fans as the show plays out, there is already plenty to know about Vandenberg. Not to fret—we've done all the research for you. Drumroll please!