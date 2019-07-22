Bella Thorne Comes Out as Pansexual: ''If I Just Like It, I Like It''

Bella Thorne is an open book when it comes to sharing personal details about her life, and now she's speaking out about her sexuality.

While the 21-year-old actress previously identified as bisexual, she recently expressed that wasn't entirely the case. Sitting down with Good Morning America on Monday morning, the Midnight Sun star revealed she's pansexual.

"I'm actually a pansexual, and I didn't know that," she said, further explaining the term. "You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl, or a guy, a he, a she, a they, or this or that. It's literally... you like personality. You just like a being."

She added, "[It] doesn't really matter what's going on. If I just like it, I like it!"

Fans of the former Disney Channel star might recall that she was in a relationship with both YouTube personality Tana Mongeau and rapper Mod Sun.