Kendall Jenner Strips Nude for a NSFW Photo Shoot

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 1:23 PM
Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination in her latest glamour pics.
The 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model poses completely naked in a sizzling photo shoot shared on on Friday. Fashion photographer Mert Atlas posted on his Instagram page two black and white images of a nude Kendall, which are censored—but just barely.
"K J [heart emoji] @kendalljenner," he wrote.
"You can't sit with us !@kendalljenner #goddess," he added.
Kendall also shared one of the naked photos on her own Instagram page. Her mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian and friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber all liked the pic.
"Hello lover [heart eyes emoji]," Khloe wrote.
"Most gorgeous woman of today!" the photographer commented.
Mert and Kendall have worked together before; He photographed her for Vogue's April 2018 cover as well as the magazine's Alice in Wonderland-inspired spread that was featured in its December 2015 issue.
Kendall has posed naked and also just topless before, as have members of her family.
In fact, Kendall's latest pics were posted days after her sister Kylie Jenner shared her own nude pic, taken during a recent vacation with her friends and daughter Stormi Webster.
View this post on Instagram
you can’t sit with us ! @kendalljenner #goddess
A post shared by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns this fall to E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?