With Love (and Wigs), Catherine O'Hara and Schitt's Creek Finally Broke Through at the Emmys

"Any time you receive any kind of encouragement in life it's a lovely thing. So, I'm flattered. I'm not sure if I feel exactly this way, but I remember when Sally Field got in so much trouble at the Oscars for saying ‘You liked me,' I swear the reason people got so mad at her about that was because she was voicing what they all felt that no one was supposed to say out loud," O'Hara said. "But it's really like someone likes you! But you're not supposed to say it. It was so innocent on her part, but you're just like, ‘Don't say it out loud, no!' Everyone there was thinking the same thing to themselves. So, no I don't think everyone loves me, but it's very encouraging and I appreciate it."

The character has taken on a life outside the show, becoming the go-to GIF for Twitter users. While she doesn't tweet, O'Hara did create an account and admitted to sneaking on to see all the love she was receiving from viewers. "It's way too encouraging! I've got to come back to real life. Got to go back to cleaning the kitchen," she said about experiencing the swell of support.