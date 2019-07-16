Jennifer Lopez Dominates the Strip Club in First Hustlers Trailer

Jennifer Lopez is not playing by the rules.
Jenny From the Block headed back to New York City in honor of her next film, the highly anticipated strip club drama, Hustlers. Fortunately for excited fans, the first trailer has officially arrived—and the star is running her own game in it. In one of the first clips, the 49-year-old impressively twirls on the stripper pole. Her prowess as an exotic dancer comes as no surprise considering her rigorous workout routines and enviable physique.
The film, which is practically a modern-day take on Robin Hood, also stars Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles and Lizzo. It's thrilling plot-line centers on a group of strippers that are up to no good. "The game is rigged and it does not reward people who play by the rules," Lopez's character, Ramona, declares.
As for what Ramona and co. have in store, the trailer features many credit card swipes, suspicious mingling with men and an emergency room visit. "It's like robbing a bank, except you get the keys," Ramona describes.
However, whatever they're up to doesn't last forever. "When would you say things got out of control?" Stiles' character asks. Cue the cops!
Hustlers, inspired by New York Magazine's "The Hustlers at Scores" and directed by Lorene Scafaria, hits theaters on Sept. 13.