Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keys Are Dating

ABC
by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 1:26 PM
ABC
There's a new couple to love from Bachelor Nation: Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert.
"Dean and Caelyn are dating," a source exclusively confirmed to E! News. And sparks are certainly flying between the two reality TV personalities, who are currently vacationing together across the pond.
"Caelynn traveled to Spain to meet Dean and they were together for four days," the source shared. "They are now in Venice, Italy and plan to travel around Italy together before coming back to LA."
So how did this love story begin? According to the insider, the pair "met through mutual Bachelor Nation friends and started DM'ing on Instagram."
In fact, the former Bachelor and Bachelorette star have been seeing each other for a hot minute. "Dean and Caelynn met up in LA and have been dating since last month," the source revealed.
While the reality TV personalities have yet to share their relationship publicly, their new romance isn't going unnoticed on social media.
Last week, the former beauty pageant queen posted a swoon-worthy Instagram photo of herself in Barcelona. "Clearly hating my time in Spain," her caption read, alongside a cute snap of her colorful ensemble with a breathtaking view of the city.
While many of her followers couldn't help but gush over her trip and #OOTD, there were a few who put two and two together. "Are you there with Dean," one person asked. "Why I feel like you are in Spain with @deanie_babies," another fan chimed in. "both her and dean are in Spain... interesting," a follower commented.
Notably, many of Dean's followers have also shared the same sentiments on social media. "Hmmmm you and Caelynn is Spain at the same time........," one of his fans wrote. "You can hear caelynn laughing quietly at the beginning," one person said on the former Bachelorette star's video upload.
Fans might recall the blonde beauty was a contestant on this year's season of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood. However, the former NFL player said goodbye to the pageant titleholder and gave her BFF on the show, Cassie Randolph, the final rose. As of now, Caelynn is currently set to film Bachelor in Paradise.
The California native appeared on Rachel Linday's season of The Bachelorette and the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise. He previously dated Lesley Murphy, whom he met on Bachelor Winter Games in 2017.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?