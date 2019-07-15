EXCLUSIVE!

New Bachelor in Paradise Promo Has a New Mustache and Some Serious Blake Horstmann Drama

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 3:53 PM

It's almost the end of The Bachelorette, which means it's also almost Paradise. 

Bachelor in Paradise returns in just a few weeks, and we've got an exclusive new promo for you featuring a truly unexpected new mustache on the face of one Dean Unglert, who apparently is joining the cast this season. 

The promo also features the previously very mysterious John Paul Jones getting real mad at Derek Peth, accusing him of taking advantage of women, and makes us think that perhaps Blake Horstmann is the new Dean Unglert. He apparently made out with one girl before Paradise, and is now sleeping with multiple people in Paradise, and Demi Burnett just can't keep it straight. 

Exclusive: The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites Are Here

As Dean and his new mustache explain, "He's just gotten himself into a bit of a sticky situation. We've all been there before." 

In case you've forgotten, Dean has, in fact, been there before. In season four, Dean had trouble making up his mind between Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard, and it got him into some serious trouble. Hopefully, he and his mustache have figured some things out and done some growing in the two years since. 

This promo also features Chris Harrison in a suit, lounging on a flamingo float with his very own marg, and it feels like summer is truly here. 

Keep up with the full announced cast so far below!

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6

ABC

Derek Peth

Derek was originally on Jojo's season of The Bachelorette, then got engaged to Taylor Nolan on season four of Bachelor in Paradise. They have since split, and now he's back to try again!

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6

ABC

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

She was Hannah B's rival beauty queen during Colton's season of The Bachelor, and now she's looking for love in Paradise. 

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6

ABC

Annaliese Puccini

She was famous for her many traumas during Arie's season of The Bachelor, and then she was humiliated by a jerk last season of Paradise, so hopefully things go better for her this time around. 

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6

ABC

Jane Averbukh

Who?! She was allegedly a night one eliminee during Colton's season. 

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6

ABC

Kevin Fortenberry

He was sadly only just eliminated from Hannah's season. Famous for that one time he got injured during a game of rugby and was given a cast that looked to be from the civil war era. 

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6

ABC

Chris Bukowski

Talk about a throwback! Chris was a contestant back in season eight of The Bachelorette where he competed for Emily Maynard's heart, and then he appeared on Bachelor Pad season three, and then he quit season one and season two of Bachelor in Paradise. Could this finally work out for him?! 

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6

ABC

Katie Morton

Katie appeared on Colton's season of The Bachelor

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6

ABC

Onyeka Ehie

Onyeka is also from Colton's season. 

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6

ABC

Sydney Lotuaco

Another gal from Colton's season! 

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6

ABC

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

A well-known crier from Colton's season. 

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6

ABC

Wills Reid

Wills was a bit of a fan fave from Becca's season, and didn't have much success last season on Bachelor in Paradise. Hopefully his luck can change this year. 

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6

ABC

Hannah Godwin

Hannah was blindsided by Colton Underwood, so now she gets a second chance at love in Paradise. 

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Cam Ayala

Fresh off Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, Cam's bringing ABC to Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Blake Horstmann

A veteran of Becca Kufrin's season, he's once again ready for love.

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Clay Harbor

Another veteran from Becca's season, Clay's single and ready to mingle.

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Demi Burnett

A veteran of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, Demi recently popped up on The Bachelorette to aid Hannah.

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

John Paul Jones

This fan-favorite is fresh off Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Tayshia Adams

Tayshia was in Colton Underwood's Top 3, but his heart belonged to another.

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Bibiana Julian

A contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season, she's looking for love again.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, August 5 at 8 p.m. 

