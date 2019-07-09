Cameron Boyce's Family Confirms He Had Epilepsy as They Make "Agonizing" Funeral Plans

Cameron Boyce's loved ones are shedding new light on the medical condition that contributed to his tragic passing.

The Disney Channel star, who passed away on July 6 at the age of 20, suffered from epilepsy, his family confirmed to E! News in a statement on Tuesday.

"Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy," a family spokesperson shared. "We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral—which in and of itself, is agonizing."

E! News previously confirmed that an autopsy was performed yesterday, but an official cause of death had not yet been reached pending "further investigation" by the medical examiner.

Authorities were called to the actor's North Hollywood, Calif. home after he was found unresponsive. Boyce was pronounced dead at the scene.