Jed Wyatt's Sister Sets the Record Straight on Her Conversation With Hannah Brown

It looks like hometown dates could have gone better for Jed Wyatt's sister Lily.

Fans watched Hannah Brown travel across the country and meet the families of her four remaining suitors on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. She started off in California, where she met Peter Weber's parents, and then flew to Florida to meet Tyler Cameron's nearest and dearest. After that, she headed to Georgia to meet Luke Parker's family and ended her trip in Tennessee, where she met the Wyatt clan.

Her date with the musician started off on a high note. Jed took the Alabama native to a recording studio, where they wrote a song together and packed on the PDA. However, things quickly took a turn after they headed to his family's home. After listening to their journey to find love, several family members expressed concern over the possibility of an engagement and how the relationship could impact Jed's music career.

Some of these worries came from his mother Dina, who told Hannah her son's "path is different" when asked if he was ready to get down on one knee. Other concerns came from Jed's sister Lily.

"I'm very protective over Jed, and making music makes him so happy," she said. "And honestly, like, him potentially falling in love with you, I'm, like, not sure that it's a good thing."