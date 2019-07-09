Why Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco Win Soccer's Cutest Couple

When it comes to sporting events, there's nothing quite like the Women's World Cup.

Over the weekend, millions of soccer fans were glued to their TV screens when they watched Team USA take on Team Netherlands for a close match.

And while Team USA ended up taking home the top prize once again, there's one player who may deserve a bit of recognition for something off the field.

Oh yes, we're talking about co-captain Alex Morgan's unbreakable bond with fellow soccer stud Servando Carrasco.

While the couple tries to keep their relationship away from social media and the public eye, both athletes have built a strong relationship worth celebrating.