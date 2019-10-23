Soccer Star Alex Morgan Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Alex Morgan, Serva Carrasco

Score!

Soccer star, Alex Morgan, has a lot to celebrate—and we're not talking about the U.S. women's national soccer team's win from earlier this year (aka the Women's World Cup). On Wednesday, she and her husband, Servando Carrasco, announced the sweet and special news that they're expecting their first child together!

"Can't wait to meet my baby girl," Carrasco captioned his Instagram post, alongside a swoon-worthy snapshot from a maternity shoot they did that also featured their two pups.

In the family pic, Morgan donned a blush-colored sweater dress that perfectly played up their gender reveal. Additionally, the 30-year-old star's husband held up a sign that hinted at her possible due date. "Adding 1 more to the fam... April 2020," the message read. "Baby Girl."

Their dogs also joined in on the fun and wore cheeky bananas that read, "I didn't sign up for this" and "Baby human coming April 2020."

Moreover, Alex also broke the special news to her 9.3 million Instagram followers. "We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet," she shared, alongside another photo from her maternity shoot. "Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon."

This is definitely an exciting milestone in the pair's relationship. The two tied the knot in 2014, and have been the definition of couple goals since! Earlier this year, Servando gushed over his wife and her accomplishments.

"I love her for the person she is, and what she accomplishes is almost secondary to that. Of course, I'm proud of her, there's no doubt about it. When my nieces talk to her and they look up to her, that's as good as it gets," he told MLS Soccer in June. "I mean, the soccer stuff, yeah, for sure, cool. But to see her on the '100 Most Influential in the World' in Time magazine? I'm like, damn. She's making a difference."

Congrats to the couple on their growing family!

Trending Stories

