Hailey Bieber Compliments Justin Bieber's "Beautiful" Mom

Hailey Bieber knows that her husband Justin Bieber's mom has got it going on...and that flattery will get her everywhere.

Pattie Mallette, 44, posted on her Instagram page on Friday night a few selfies, writing, "Summer love in Canada eh? #noplacelikehome."

"How does my mother in law look 21???!!?" Hailey commented. "The most beautiful!!!"

Hailey, 22, and Pattie have bonded and spent time together occasionally since the model, formerly known as Hailey Bieber, and the 25-year-old pop star got engaged almost exactly one year ago after a whirlwind rekindled romance. The two wed in a surprise courthouse ceremony last September and are planning a larger wedding. They recently took a romantic vacation to the Arizona-Utah border.