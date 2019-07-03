Shay Mitchell Bares Her Baby Bump in Itty-Bitty Bikinis While Vacationing in Italy

Shay Mitchell is living her best life!

The Pretty Little Liars star, who recently announced her pregnancy in a surprise and highly-stylized Instagram post, is officially on vacation mode. Currently, the brunette beauty is feeling "beached" while vacationing (for two) in Italy with gal pal, Alex Merrell.

"I swear it isn't mine," the DJ jokes on the 'gram, alongside a photo of her and the 32-year-old actress showing off her growing bump. "But are you sureeee???," Shay teases in response to her friend's caption.

In the cheeky picture, the two don matching striped towels wrapped around their heads and large black sunglasses. The You star opts for a mustard-colored bikini while Merrell wears a spicy orange number. Trés chic!

It's clear the Canadian native is enjoying her glamorous trip across the pond. On her personal social media account, she posted a breathtaking image of her baring her baby bump in an itty-bitty blue bikini.