Lala Kent Explains Why She Deleted Every Image of Fiancé Randall Emmett Off Her Instagram

Lala Kent is opening up about her relationship with "soulmate" Randall Emmett.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a throwback photo from her engagement celebration with the movie producer. In the caption of the photo, Lala explained to her followers why she mysteriously deleted all images of her man on Instagram a few months ago.

"I've been with this man 3 and half years. We've been through hell and back together," Lala wrote along with the kissing picture. "He is my soulmate, apart of who I am. The day I met him I knew I wanted to protect him forever."

"Sometimes things don't go exactly as I plan. People are hurtful. They create entertainment off of your pain," the Bravo star continued. "I get it, it's what I signed up for. I don't feel he did."