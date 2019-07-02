Justin Bieber Accused of ''Degrading Women'' and Underpaying Ex-Choreographer Emma Portner

Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 4:05 PM
"I regret working under your name," choreographer and professional dancer Emma Portner said of Justin Bieber.
The 24-year-old, who is married to Ellen Page, took to Instagram Stories and blasted the "I Don't Care" singer for how she claims he treated her when she choreographed his Purpose World Tour in 2016.
"I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time and effort. Twice. For content you made millions off of. While I made zilch," she captioned her lengthy post on Monday (which was captured by PopCrave; her Story has now expired).
She also alleged that the 25-year-old star "barely" paid her "minimum wage" for the hours she put in.
"I couldn't afford to eat. I was sweeping studio floors to be able to practice my own craft," she wrote. "The way you degrade women is an abomination."
Emma's public post comes nearly two days after Taylor Swfit called out the "Sorry" singer's manager Scooter Braun, whom he defended on social media.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
On Sunday, the 29-year-old blonde beauty broke her silence on the "incessant" and "manipulative bullying" she said she endured from the music manager. Moreover, she revealed that he would soon own her entire music catalog, something that made her "sad" and "grossed out."
After the "ME!" singer's post caught like wildfire, many celebs came to her defense, including Halsey, Cara Delevingne and more.
"Taylor Swift is a huge reason why I always insisted to write my own music, the "Without Me" singer shared on Twitter. "And it turns my guts that no matter how much power or success a woman has in this life, you are still susceptible to someone coming along and making you feel powerless out of spite. It speaks volumes to how far we have to come in the music industry. The way writers are treated. How as an entertainer you are respected but as a writer you're walked all over. Even when you are both in one single body. I am standing with her."
However, a stampede of celebrities also defended Braun, including Bieber, Sia, Demi Lovato (who recently signed with him) and more.
"Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you," the 25-year-old pop star wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of him and Taylor. "As the years have passed we haven't crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn't fair."
He added, "What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I'm sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed."
While the Drew House founder shared his thoughts on the Taylor and Scooter situation, he has yet to remark on Emma's claims.
E! News has reached out to both Portner and Bieber for comment.
