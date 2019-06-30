Lil Nas X Seemingly Comes Out as Gay Before Pride Month Ends: ''Some of Y'all Already Know''

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 7:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lil Nas X, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Lil Nas X celebrated the end of Pride month with a major announcement.

The "Old Town Road" singer took to Twitter on Sunday evening to share an animated visual of his new single, "C7osure (You Like)," which he dropped last week. While it seemed like business as usual, the 20-year-old star told fans to pay attention to the song's meaning.

"some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone fwm [f--k with me] no more. but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure," he wrote on social media. Before ending the tweet, he added three emojis: the rainbow flag, the starry-eyed face and the sparkling star.

Some of the lyrics include: Ain't no more actin', man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go / Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold / This is what I gotta do, can't be regrettin' when I'm old.

Watch

Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello & More Celebs Show Support for Pride

While the musician didn't explicitly explain the meaning behind his post, fans believe his message was a way of him opening up about his sexuality and coming out.

"Pretty brave tbh considering your fan base is mostly hetero men. Congrats," one fan commented underneath his post. "Proud of you! Sorry you had to deal with the people trying to force you to say it before you were ready, but I'm so glad you were still able to do it on your own terms," another wrote.

YouTube star, James Charles caught wind of Lil Nas X's tweet, and commented, "really happy for u dude."

If anything, the 20-year-old singer pointed out the little ways he hinted at his sexuality. "deadass thought i made it obvious," he shared in a follow-up tweet, alongside a side-by-side photo of his cover art for "C7osure (You Like)," where a rainbow is seen in the skyline.

The musician has been having a great year, and things seem to be looking bigger and brighter from here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Celebrities , Pride , , Twitter , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.