Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
It's time to celebrate, y'all!
The NYC Pride Parade has officially kicked off, and thousands of people are flooding the streets for the historic occasion. From Pete Davidson to the Billy Porter to the Queer Eye cast, many stars pulled out all of the stops for the special celebration.
In fact, the Pose star stunned in a custom Christian Siriano design. From the over-the-top tulle to the rainbow-colored material, it was fun, fierce and fabulous. Notably, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness brought their own magic to the Pride parade. Wearing one of his famous crop tops, the groomer on the Netflix series opted for a rainbow tee that matched his equally colorful feathery skirt. Can you believe?!
Tan looked fashion-forward as ever, while Antoni rocked a sailor-inspired lewk.
Aside from the many celebs who showed their support for the LGBTQ community, this year marks the first time WorldPride is being held in the U.S.
It's considered the largest Pride celebration, and NYC is hosting it. What's more? The historic event is taking place on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.
To see every celeb who showed up and showed out in support of Pride month, keep scrolling through our gallery below!
Instagram / Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
The couple celebrate at the NYC LGBT Pride Parade.
Instagram / Tommy Dorfman
Pete Davidson and Tommy Dorfman
The 13 Reasons Why actor posted this photo of him with the SNL star and comedian, writing, "HAPPY F--KING PRIDE!!!! from me and my fave straight! i know i say this somewhat jokingly, but i'm serious. it's rare you meet a straight dude who is this accepting and cool and lovely, especially actors/comedians."
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
Billy Porter
The Broadway and Pose star gets ready for the NYC LGBT Pride Parade.
Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com
Vanessa Williams
The actress and singer can rock an outfit with all the colors of the wind.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Donatella Versace
The fashion designer waves to the crowd at the NYC LGBT Pride Parade.
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson and MJ Rodriguez
The Pose stars strike a pose.
Instagram / Tan France
Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen and Real Housewives
The Bravo TV host and ladies such as Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga ride together at the NYC Pride Parade.
PapCulture / BACKGRID
Lady Gaga
Ravishing in rainbow! The Oscar-winner shows her support while rocking a colorful ensemble at Stonewall Day in New York City.
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Aerie
Nico Tortorella & Samira Wiley
The duo celebrate NYC Pride at American Eagle's Be You Studio.
Instagram
Alicia Keys
Show her love! The performer rocks some serious bling in honor of Stonewall Day in New York City.
Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka
Love is in the air! The longtime couple serve as International Ambassadors for Tel Aviv Pride.
Getty Images for HBO
Betty Who
The "Mama Say" singer performs during the HBO Human By Orientation WorldPride NYC Concert at The Brooklyn Mirage.
Instagram
Mindy Kaling
The actress glitters in a rainbow mini-dress.
Lova Photography
The Veronicas
Fans who got to see the stars perform at Pride are going to remember this moment "4Ever."
Evan Rachel Wood
The openly bisexual actress waves a rainbow flag during LA Pride.
Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump
"Happy Pride! @lapride #justunite #lapride2019 #lgbtq," the Vanderpump Rules star shared on Instagram while celebrating LA Pride.
Chris Tuite
Halle Berry
The A-list actress celebrates LA Pride on behalf of "5B" by wearing a pin, which represents Johnson & Johnson's longstanding efforts to #MakeHIVHistory.
Instagram
James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss
"TRUE LOVE! Happy pride, I did well ... as for this girl ....wow I'm so in #LOVE!" the Bravo star shared on his Instagram.
Courtesy of Adam Southard
Patrick Starrr
The What the Fashion "star" is seen at the It Gets Better Project Poolside Pride Celebration at The Standard Hollywood.
Instagram
Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder & Brittany Cartwright
It wouldn't be a Pride celebration in West Hollywood without the ladies from Vanderpump Rules!
Instagram
Charlize Theron
Everybody say love! The A-list actress dresses up for Pride month.
Meghan Trainor
Makeup artist Alison Christian perfects the pop star's rainbow glam before she hits the stage at LA Pride.
Alyson Stoner
The former Disney Channel star, who describes herself as someone "attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways," attends LA Pride in style.
Instagram
Jonathan Van Ness
Yasss henny! The Queer Eye star shows off his rainbow styled Balenciaga purse while walking the streets of Chicago.
Instagram
Gia Gunn
The RuPaul's Drag Race star teams up with Mac Cosmetics for the LA Pride Parade.
Instagram
Lizzo
The "Juice" songstress smolders for the camera ahead of her headlining performance at Sacramento Pride.
Instagram / Scheana Marie
Scheana Marie & Raqel Leviss
The Vanderpump Rules stars represent SUR at LA Pride.
Instagram
Halle Berry
"Standing tall for everyone to have the right to live and love out loud! Happy #Pride, everyone! #Pride2019," the actress wrote on Instagram.
Instagram
Demi Lovato
"Happy Pride!!!" the singer wrote on Instagram.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lisa Vanderpump
The reality star attends the opening ceremony at LA Pride 2019 in West Hollywood.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Paula Abdul
The singer showcases a purple look at the opening ceremony at LA Pride 2019 in West Hollywood.
Instagram
Rebecca Black
Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday! The viral sensation rides up on ASOS and GLAAD's LA Pride Parade float.
Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka
"We just arrived into Tel Aviv for #telavivpride," NPH posted on Instagram from Israel. "First time here, so much to experience. Let the fun begin! @dbelicious."
Gus Kenworthy
The Olympian and his crew participate in the AIDS/Life Cycle, a 545-mile HIV/AIDS fundraising journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Halle Berry & Alison Moed
The actress appears with the woman who worked as the head nurse in the first AIDS ward in the U.S at the 5B documentary premiere at LA Pride in West Hollywood.
Instagram
Frankie Grande
The social media personality and older brother of Ariana Grande shows his pride by participating in the AIDS/Life Cycle.
Instagram
Mariah Carey
"Happy Pride Month!!!!" the performer shared on social media. "Love always to all my friends in the LGBTQ+ community!"
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Todrick Hall
The performer appears at the opening ceremony at LA Pride 2019 in West Hollywood.
Instagram
Tommy Dorfman
"happy #pride month! this shirt had me cackling so hard when i saw it," the 13 Reasons Why star shares.
Courtesy of TipsyElves
Jonathan Bennet
The Mean Girls star kicks off Pride month by launching his totally fetch Pride Apparel collection with Tipsy Elves.
Getty Images
Taylor Swift
The pop star reaffirms her support for the LGBTQ+ community by sharing onstage during her 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango performance, "A lot of my songs are about love and I just feel like who you love, how you identity, you should be able to live your life the way you want to live your life and to have the same exact rights as everybody else."
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kevin McHale
The Glee alum attends the 5B documentary premiere at LA Pride in West Hollywood.
Tyler Oakley
The YouTube star and current competitor on The Amazing Race gets into the spirit on Instagram.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex honor the late Princess Diana while celebrating Pride month, sharing a collage of images that included a photo of Diana sitting on a bed next to a patient at a London medical facility for people affected by HIV and AIDS in 1996.
Instagram
Hayley Kiyoko
"Pride is scary for most," the openly gay singer shared on Instagram alongside a throwback photo. "It's scary to love yourself and be proud of who you are. It makes you vulnerable. It's scary to love yourself boldly and freely in fear that maybe you are wrong, or nobody else will love you.
But the relationship you have with yourself is the most important. Build that bond and be kind to yourself."
Instagram
Rita Ora
Rock out, Rita! The pop queen drapes herself in a Pride flag onstage.