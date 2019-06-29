Priyanka Chopra Is Pretty in Pink at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Second Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 2:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Priyanka Chopra does not disappoint when it comes to her wedding fashion, even as a guest.

Her husband Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a second, larger wedding ceremony in France on Saturday. Priyanka attended the event wearing a gorgeous pastel pink saree. The actress had showcased traditional Indian outfits at her and Nick's multiple wedding events in December in her native India.

Joe and Nick's brother and band mate Kevin Jonas also attended the wedding with wife Danielle Jonas. The bride and groom's parents also attended, as did the littlest Jonas, Frankie Jonas.

Other celebrity guests included Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who served as one of her bridesmaids, plus Diplo—who leaked video of their first wedding in Las Vegas in May, Joe's DNCE band mates, Wilmer Valderrama and model Amanda Pacheco—who have sparked romance rumors in recent weeks, personal development coach Mike Bayer, and Dr. Phil McGraw—who leaked the bride and groom's wedding date a week ago on Instagram.

Watch

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Show PDA in France Ahead of Wedding No. 2

See photos from Joe and Sophie's wedding festivities and pre-wedding events below.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Best Image/Backgrid

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

The married couple chat outside at Chateau de Tourreau before Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding in France.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Best Image/Backgrid

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

The married couple appear at Chateau de Tourreau before Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding in France.

Joe Jonas

Best Image/Backgrid

Joe Jonas

The groom is all smiles.

Article continues below

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas

Best Image/Backgrid

Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas

Time for a brotherly pep talk.

Kevin Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, wedding

TheImageDirect.com

Kevin Jonas

The singer carries a garment bag from the NY bridal shop Kleinfeld.

Sophie Turner, Pre-Wedding Party

Best Image / BACKGRID

Wedding White

The bride-to-be wears a white, fitted dress with a square neckline at a pre-wedding celebration in the South of France with her nearest and dearest.

Article continues below

Maisie Williams, Pre-Wedding Party

Best Image / BACKGRID

BFFs Forever

Arya Stark is finally here!

Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, wedding

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin

The couple attends Joe and Sophie's rehearsal dinner on Friday, June 28. 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Pre-Wedding Party

Best Image / BACKGRID

Holding Hands

It won't be long now until it's time to tie the knot.

Article continues below

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Pre-Wedding Party

Best Image / BACKGRID

A Perfect Pair

Just look at the happy couple!

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Wedding Weekend

Best Image / BACKGRID

Poolside Perfection

Joe and Sophie are spotted spending time by the pool at the Château de Tourreau.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Wedding Weekend

Best Image / BACKGRID

Fan Girl

The actress can be seen attempting to cool down with a fan while walking alongside her singer beau.

Article continues below

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Wedding Weekend, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Best Image / BACKGRID

Cheers!

Nick and Priyanka enjoy a drink by the pool.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Wedding Weekend, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas

Best Image / BACKGRID

Keeping Cool

Kevin and Danielle hold on to their drinks as they arrive at the pool.

Sophie Tuner, Joe Jonas

Neil Warner /KCS Presse / MEGA

A Literal Fashion Statement

Sophie wears a "We Should All Be Feminists" T-shirt while exiting her hotel in the South of France with her hubby-to-be.

Article continues below

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Best Image / BACKGRID

Hanging With the Fam

The singer and the Sansa Stark star are joined by his fellow JoBro Nick Jonas and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra.

Sophie Turner

Best Image / BACKGRID

Gorgeous in Green

The actress dons a green dress with a pretty floral pattern on her way to dinner at her hotel's restaurant.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Parading Around Paris

The pair stuns in bold and vibrant ensembles during an afternoon stroll in Paris. Trés chic!

Article continues below

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Boat Bliss

The couple soaks up the sun and enjoys quality time with friends and family ahead of their second wedding.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Dancing Queen

The Isn't It Romantic actress shares a special moment with her husband and Jonas Brother member. The newlyweds celebrate Sophie and Nick on a yacht ahead of their second wedding.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Best Image / BACKGRID

Hand-in-Hand

The happy couple goes glam for their boat ride with the Game of Thrones actress and "Sucker" singer.

Article continues below

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Prianka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Seas the Day

It's almost time for the Dark Phoenix actress and her beau to say "I do" once again, and what better way to celebrate than on a yacht?

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Think Pink

Day date! The two stroll through the City of Light in ultra-fashionable ensembles. Chopra wears an eye-catching blush corset with Poppy lissiman sunglasses while her hubby opts for something more casual.

Joe Jonas

Instagram

Bath Time

There's nothing more relaxing than taking a bath and staring intensely into Joe Jonas' eyes.

Article continues below

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

KCS Presse / MEGA

Business Casual

The Game of Thrones star proves that blazers are not just for the office, but the streets of Paris, too. 

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Burnin' Up

Sophie's white dress from Choosy and knee-high black boot is a look for all blushing brides to aspire to. 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Designer Goods Only

When it comes to fashion, these two love their designer apparel. Not only is Sophie sporting a Céline bag and the grenson hiking boot from House of Holland, but her beau wears a trendy button-up from Fendi's collection.

Article continues below

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Neil Warner/MEGA

When in Paris...

It's safe to say that Joe is a definite contender for the Boyfriends of Instagram account. 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Walk in the Park

Life is better when you have your best friend holding one hand and a Céline purse in the other. Just ask Sophie.

Sophie Turner

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Say Cheese

From fur coats on Game of Thrones to red carpet glamour, Sophie shows that she can pull off any look, including this cute romper from Staud. 

Article continues below

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Paris, France, PDA, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Turner

C'est L'amour

With the Eiffel Tower and a sunset in the background, this picture is worthy of the Louvre.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sophie Turner , Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas , Top Stories , Weddings , Apple News , Joe Jonas , VG

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.