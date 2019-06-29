Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Marry In Romantic Wedding in France

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 12:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

KCS Presse / MEGA

Here comes the bride... Zoë Kravitz.

The 30-year-old Big Little Lies and Divergent actress, daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, exchanged vows with Love and Nocturnal Animals actor Karl Glusman in a romantic wedding ceremony on Saturday, June 29, People confirmed. She and her hubby tied the knot at her dad's house in Paris after three years of dating.

Celebrity guests included Zoë's Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.

A day earlier, the bride and groom and their loved ones celebrated at a rehearsal dinner at the city's Restaurant Lapérouse. Zoë wore a custom white crochet pearl dress over white boy shorts and a strapless silk bra, made by Danielle Frankel, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Zoë and Karl met in 2016 while hanging out at a bar with mutual friends. She invited him to an after-party at her place and they soon started dating and went public with their romance

Watch

Zoe Kravitz Says BLL Season 2 Will Explore Bonnie's Past

"I can be my weirdest self around him," she told Rolling Stone. "It's so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel."

In February 2018, Karl proposed to Zoë in their living room. He first set the mood, lighting some candles and playing Nina Simone, her favorite singer.

"I was in sweatpants," she told Rolling Stone. "I think I was a little drunk...I could feel his heart beating so fast—I was like, 'Baby, are you OK?' I was actually worried about him!"

After he got down on one knee, she told him, "Yes, stretch! Stretch to calm your heart down!" He then got out the engagement ring.

"He nailed it," Zoë told the magazine. "And I love that it wasn't this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants."

Congrats to the newlyweds on their big day!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Zoë Kravitz , Weddings , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.