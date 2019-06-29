Katharine McPhee Steps Out in Glamorous Blue Dress at Wedding Reception

Here's Katharine McPhee's something blue!

The 35-year-old Broadway and TV actress, American Idol alum and singer married David Foster, 69, on Friday at the St Yeghiche Armenian Church in South Kensington, London. Katharine wore a custom strapless ivory Zac Posen gown to the ceremony. For the wedding reception, she changed into a strapless blue sink tea-length dress, paired with strappy metallic sandals and a delicate chain clutch. Her new husband wore a black tux.

The two were photographed holding hands, with David also holding a glittering red sequined gift bag.

Perhaps Katharine's reception outfit was a nod to Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Just before the wedding, she shared a throwback video of her singing a cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," her first single, which David produced.