Katharine McPhee Steps Out in Glamorous Blue Dress at Wedding Reception

Here's Katharine McPhee's something blue!

The 35-year-old Broadway and TV actress, American Idol alum and singer married David Foster, 69, on Friday at the St Yeghiche Armenian Church in South Kensington, London. Katharine wore a custom strapless ivory Zac Posen gown to the ceremony. For the wedding reception, she changed into a strapless blue sink tea-length dress, paired with strappy metallic sandals and a delicate chain clutch. Her new husband wore a black tux.

The two were photographed holding hands, with David also holding a glittering red sequined gift bag.

Perhaps Katharine's reception outfit was a nod to Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Just before the wedding, she shared a throwback video of her singing a cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," her first single, which David produced.

"Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow,' was released right after Idol," she wrote. "Today... I'm marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn't it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David. "

Katharine McPhee, Wedding, Dress, Instagram

Instagram / Katharine McPhee

About 150 guests, including David's daughters Sara Foster and Erin Foster and fellow celebs Dr. Phil McGraw and Roger Federer, attended the festivities.

This marks David's fifth marriage and Katharine's second. The two got engaged nearly a year ago during a trip to Anacapri, Italy.

