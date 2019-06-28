Eva Mendes Surprises Fans By Posting Rare Video of Ryan Gosling

What did we do to deserve this surprise?!

It's no secret that Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling try to keep their relationship very private.

But in honor of Flashback Friday, the actress decided to do something many pop culture fans didn't see coming: She posted a video featuring her man!

"Flashing back to one of my favorite scenes from A Place Beyond the Pines," she wrote with a heart emoji. "#fbf #DerekCianfrance."

In the clip, fans watch Eva and Ryan come together on the big screen and nurture a young baby. Although it may not be a date night picture or precious selfie, it's certainly a welcome surprise for fans.