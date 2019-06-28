Eva Mendes Surprises Fans By Posting Rare Video of Ryan Gosling

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 11:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, The Place Beyond the Pines

Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com

What did we do to deserve this surprise?!

It's no secret that Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling try to keep their relationship very private.

But in honor of Flashback Friday, the actress decided to do something many pop culture fans didn't see coming: She posted a video featuring her man!

"Flashing back to one of my favorite scenes from A Place Beyond the Pines," she wrote with a heart emoji. "#fbf #DerekCianfrance."

In the clip, fans watch Eva and Ryan come together on the big screen and nurture a young baby. Although it may not be a date night picture or precious selfie, it's certainly a welcome surprise for fans.

Watch

Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Struggle to Teach Daughters Spanish

"Omg, Eva, you really posted this!! I'm crying," one follower shared in the comments section. Another added, "Missing u 2 working together. Please do it again soon."

While Eva and Ryan aren't ones to attend every red carpet event possible or sit down for revealing interviews, it's clear both parents love the family they have created.

"I don't feel like I have it balanced at all. I kind of have been figuring it out as I'm going along and it's just important to have a support system," Eva previously shared with E! News' Erin Lim when supporting her collection with New York & Company. "I have my family, I have Ryan's family and that's just like, invaluable to have family around supporting you."

As for the couple's kids who have managed to stay out of the spotlight, both mom and dad can't get enough.

"I'm just so obsessed with my kids that I don't want to leave them," Eva said back in September 2018. "They're just still so little."

Wonder if they know just how talented mom and dad are on and off the big screen.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ryan Gosling , Eva Mendes , Couples , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.