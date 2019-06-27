Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Throw a Pre-Wedding Pool Party in France

Feeling cool by the pool!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding weekend has arrived, and they're spending time with their loved ones ahead of their special day. The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress, who first wed in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May, are set to tie the knot once again...this time in France! As the wedding date approaches, Sophie and Joe, who kicked off the celebrations earlier this week in Paris, have now arrived to the Château de Tourreau, their wedding venue located in Sarrians.

On Thursday, the couple was spotted spending time with the friends and family, including Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas.