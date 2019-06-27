Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey Debut New Song in Charlie's Angels Trailer

The Angels are back!

It's been almost two decades since Charlie's Angels hit the big screen. On Thursday, Sony Pictures released the first trailer for its 2019 reboot.

The new version stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. In the film, the women work for Charles Townsend, whose investigative and security agency has gone global. With this new international force of Angels, the agency is taking on the toughest jobs around the world.

The movie is directed, written and produced by Elizabeth Banks and promises to bring both action and the comedy.

However, Stewart, Scott and Balinska aren't the only power trio featured in the film. The trailer also includes a new single by Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey. The artists teased the collaboration via social media on Wednesday, and fans' excitement went full throttle.

To check out the new trailer and tune, watch the video below: