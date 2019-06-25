Is The Hills: New Beginnings Fake? Does It Really Matter?

With its original ending, The Hills sent shockwaves through its vast fandom and reality TV as we know it. Now, The Hills is back for New Beginnings. Is it scripted? Is it reality? Does it matter?

In the final scene of the original The Hills, broadcast in 2010, Kristin Cavallari set off to move to Europe. Brody Jenner watched her leave for the airport, but then the Hollywood backdrop was pulled away, Kristin never left, she got out, hugged Brody and went on her way. The scene was filmed on a backlot. The ending has been debated for years. Was the whole reality series scripted from the start? Was the last scene commentary on life in Hollywood? Variety asked MTV's head of development that question.