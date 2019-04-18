Bravo
Not all reality TV is real. We'll give you a minute to collect yourselves after that bombshell.
Kristin Cavallari hasn't been shy about revealing how things on The Hills were orchestrated. During a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Very Cavallari was asked about Whitney Port's revelations regarding that infamous scene involving Whitney, Lauren Conrad and a trip to Paris. She said it was before her time, so she's not sure if it was fake, but it wouldn't surprise her.
"I can tell you most of my stuff wasn't real," Kristin said. "I'm going to take that road and see that maybe it's true. I'm just happy that more people are finally coming out saying stuff isn't real because for the longest time it was only me. So, thank you Whitney."
In 2014, Audrina Patridge told E! News she and Kristin faked fights for the cameras.
"In the beginning, a lot of it was real. As it went on, it was very manipulated and guided and you're kinda put in these scenarios where you would show up and you didn't know what you were in for until you were there, and you wanted to run out but they lock the door on you," Audrina said. "I actually had to leave early for another event, we were there for about three hours and they were like, 'You can't leave until you and Kristin get into a fight.' So I'm like, 'Oh my God, Kristin!' Kristin's like, 'Let's do it.' I'm like, 'OK, c'mon.' It was about Justin [Bobby] and we did it and we got to leave. So, little things like that."
However, host Andy Cohen was quick to point out The Real Housewives of New York City is real.
"It's completely real," Dorinda Medley said. "The thing about the Housewives, I was saying, we all pretty much are the way we are on set as we are off set, or on air as we are off."
Andy said people often ask what the Real Housewives stars are like and he just tells them, "Turn on the show."
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. and WWHL airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Watch a brand new episode of Very Cavallari Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!