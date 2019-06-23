Cardi B Cuddles Baby Kulture and Reveals Feeling Anxious Before 2019 BET Awards

Don't worry Mom, it'll be OK.

Cardi B posted on her Instagram Story late on Saturday a video of her cuddling her and husband Offset's 11-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Wearing a Burberry scarf around her head, the rapper gently kissed the child, who sported a pink Peanuts onesie.

On Sunday morning, Cardi tweeted, "Sooo I'm opening the show today and my anxiety is killing me .Wish me luck guys .BET AWARDS."

The 2019 ceremony takes place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles. Cardi is nominated for seven BET Awards, the largest number of nods for a single nominee this year.